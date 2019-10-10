Donald Trump’s Doonbeg golf resort has been granted planning for a €38 million expansion

Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare. Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

DONALD TRUMP’S DOONBEG golf resort has been granted planning permission by Clare County Council to build new leisure facilities, a new ballroom and function room and 53 new holiday homes costing €38 million.

The application for the development, first submitted last November, was granted today to TIGL Ireland Enterprises, and includes a new gate house and restaurant.

The council had sought further information from TIGL in January to assess the environmental impact of the proposed development.

A planner’s report today noted that there was “no likelihood of any significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed works”.

The Doonbeg resort first opened in 2002.

The company behind the facility at the time struggled to make money from the get-go and racked up big losses, even during the boom years, reporting a deficit of €3 million in 2006 and €7 million in 2007 after first opening to visitors in 2002.

Trump purchased the resort in 2014.

At the time, it was reported that Trump had paid about €15 million for the business – which now employs nearly 300 people – although a report from Doonbeg’s receivers filed in August 2014 show that the proceeds of the sale from the golf club amounted to just over €8.7 million.

Last month, it was revealed that the resort in Co Clare was paid over €107,000 to provide food to gardaí deployed around west Clare to protect the US President during his two night visit in June.

Planning has now been granted for a 1,374sqm ballroom/function room, leisure facilities and 53 new holiday homes for visitors.