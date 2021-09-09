#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 9 September 2021
Advertisement

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson threatens to collapse Stormont 'within weeks' unless Northern Ireland Protocol is changed

Donaldson gave a speech in Belfast this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 10:15 AM
32 minutes ago 17,050 Views 37 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5544566
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will bring down the Stormont institutions “within weeks”, forcing an election if issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are not resolved.

In a speech in Belfast today, Donaldson said the political, economic, and constitutional difficulties created by the protocol threaten prosperity in Northern Ireland and the quality of its status within the United Kingdom.

He said the constitutional guarantee which has underpinned political progress in Northern Ireland has been “fundamentally undermined by the protocol”. 

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland. It achieves that by moving many of the checks and processes required on goods to the Irish Sea.

Under the arrangements, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and continues to apply EU customs rules.

“Within weeks it will become clear if there is a basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate, and I want that to happen,” Donaldson said.

“But, equally, we will also need to consider whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate if action is not taken to address and resolve the issues related to the protocol and its impact, its damaging impact on Northern Ireland each and every day.”

Donaldson today also announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from north/south political structures established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

These institutions include the North–South Ministerial Council (NSMC) and the North–South Implementation Bodies. 

While Donaldson said the DUP was withdrawing from north/south political bodies he said his party would seek to ensure continued cross-border co-operation on health issues.

Ahead of any move to pull ministers out of the coalition administration, Donaldson said his party was first seeking to challenge the legality of checks on Britain to Northern Ireland trade introduced under the protocol and establish whether their implementation requires the approval of the Stormont Executive.

Donaldson said ministers would also seek to use their votes at the Stormont Executive to block the implementation of any additional checks at Northern Ireland ports when ongoing grace periods end.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said the DUP would also oppose the passage of regulations at Stormont required to reflect any changes to EU law applying in Northern Ireland.

“It has been said before, but it will be the policy of the DUP to seek to frustrate and prevent such alignment. We cannot and will not accept a situation where we are required to endorse and implement EU laws, whilst having no say in how those laws are formulated,” he said.

“The Northern Ireland protocol requires certain aspects of EU law to apply in Northern Ireland but this can only happen if they are incorporated into Northern Ireland law.

“Over time a failure to incorporate such law will mean that Northern Ireland will increasingly diverge from EU law and would ultimately undermine the operation of the EU Single Market.”

- With reporting from PA.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie