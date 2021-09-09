DUP leader threatens to collapse Stormont 'within weeks' unless NI Protocol is changed

DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST PARTY (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will bring down the Stormont institutions “within weeks”, forcing an election if issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are not resolved.

In a speech in Belfast today, Donaldson said the political, economic, and constitutional difficulties created by the protocol threaten prosperity in Northern Ireland and the quality of its status within the United Kingdom.

He said the constitutional guarantee which has underpinned political progress in Northern Ireland has been “fundamentally undermined by the protocol”.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to maintain a free-flowing land border on the island of Ireland. It achieves that by moving many of the checks and processes required on goods to the Irish Sea.

Under the arrangements, Northern Ireland remains in the EU single market for goods and continues to apply EU customs rules.

“Within weeks it will become clear if there is a basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate, and I want that to happen,” Donaldson said.

“But, equally, we will also need to consider whether there is a need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate if action is not taken to address and resolve the issues related to the protocol and its impact, its damaging impact on Northern Ireland each and every day.”

Donaldson today also announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from north/south political structures established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

These institutions include the North–South Ministerial Council (NSMC) and the North–South Implementation Bodies.

While Donaldson said the DUP was withdrawing from north/south political bodies he said his party would seek to ensure continued cross-border co-operation on health issues.

Ahead of any move to pull ministers out of the coalition administration, Donaldson said his party was first seeking to challenge the legality of checks on Britain to Northern Ireland trade introduced under the protocol and establish whether their implementation requires the approval of the Stormont Executive.

Donaldson said ministers would also seek to use their votes at the Stormont Executive to block the implementation of any additional checks at Northern Ireland ports when ongoing grace periods end.

He said the DUP would also oppose the passage of regulations at Stormont required to reflect any changes to EU law applying in Northern Ireland.

“It has been said before, but it will be the policy of the DUP to seek to frustrate and prevent such alignment. We cannot and will not accept a situation where we are required to endorse and implement EU laws, whilst having no say in how those laws are formulated,” he said.

“The Northern Ireland protocol requires certain aspects of EU law to apply in Northern Ireland but this can only happen if they are incorporated into Northern Ireland law.

“Over time a failure to incorporate such law will mean that Northern Ireland will increasingly diverge from EU law and would ultimately undermine the operation of the EU Single Market.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Reacting to the speech today, Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood has said that the threat to devolution and the North-South institutions issued by Jeffrey Donaldson today serves no community in Northern Ireland and is based on selfish party political self-interest.

“People across Northern Ireland are sick of being held to ransom by political parties that put their own narrow self-interest above the interests of our communities and I do not believe that devolution could sustain another self-inflicted wound like this. Whether it’s the DUP or Sinn Féin, this behaviour has risked fatally damaging public confidence in politicians and the political process,” he said.

“The remarks made by the leader of the DUP this morning are disappointing, disproportionate and risk putting an end to devolution in Northern Ireland. I hoped that Jeffrey Donaldson’s leadership would be pragmatic, aimed at resolving the challenges that Brexit has created for all of our communities and acknowledging the need for compromise. Instead we have a return to the incendiary rhetoric and threats that got us nowhere for three of the last four years.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said his party will “provide pragmatic solutions and engagement while the DUP will provide threats leading to instability and further harming our people here in Northern Ireland”.

“I certainly won’t be asking my party to withdraw from the Executive when we are still dealing with a Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences on a health service which is facing challenges on an unprecedented scale. We simply cannot afford to have the Stormont institutions collapse and the people, not least those hundreds of thousands on waiting lists, won’t thank us for it.”

- With reporting from PA.