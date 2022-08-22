Four TDs and senators were given €3,000 in political donations last year

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FOUR TDS AND senators declared they received €3,000 in donations over the last year, a new report from the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) has shown.
For 2021, a total of 233 public representatives — 160 TDs, 59 Senators, 13 Members of the European Parliament and one former TD – were required to make donation statements by 31 January 2022.
Under the Electoral Act, public reps can’t accept donations in any year of more than €200 in cash, and not more than €1,000 in total value from a single source.
They must disclose any donations valued at (or totalling) €600 or more from an individual source.
The following TDs and senators received more than €600:
Donations above the reporting threshold with a total value of €3,800 were disclosed by all membersn of the Oireachtas in respect of 2021. When Crowe’s refund is taken into account, the net total for donations received was €3,000.
This is a decrease from the 2020 figure, which was €64,875. Sipo said the general election held in February 2020 is the “likely reason for the relatively high value of donations disclosed in relation to 2020″.
A statement from Sipo read: “Donations above the reporting threshold with a total value of €3,800 were disclosed by members in respect of 2021.
“When refunds are taken into account, the net total for donations received was €3,000. This is a decrease from the 2020 equivalent figure, which was €64,875. The general election held in February 2020 is the likely reason for the relatively high value of donations disclosed in relation to 2020.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)