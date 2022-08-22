Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Monday 22 August 2022
Four TDs and senators were given €3,000 in political donations last year

Public reps must disclose any donations valued at (or totalling) €600 or more from an individual source.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 22 Aug 2022, 12:37 PM
33 minutes ago 2,508 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5846132
Image: PA
Image: PA

FOUR TDS AND senators declared they received €3,000 in donations over the last year, a new report from the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) has shown. 

For 2021, a total of 233 public representatives — 160 TDs, 59 Senators, 13 Members of the European Parliament and one former TD – were required to make donation statements by 31 January 2022.

Under the Electoral Act, public reps can’t accept donations in any year of more than €200 in cash, and not more than €1,000 in total value from a single source.

They must disclose any donations valued at (or totalling) €600 or more from an individual source.

The following TDs and senators received more than €600:

  • Ivana Bacik – LAB – €1,000
  • Cathal Crowe – FF – €1,000 (€800 worth has since been returned to donor)
  • Shane Cassells – FF – €1,000
  • Lorraine Clifford-Lee – FF – €800

Donations above the reporting threshold with a total value of €3,800 were disclosed by  all membersn of the Oireachtas in respect of 2021. When Crowe’s refund is taken into account, the net total for donations received was €3,000.

This is a decrease from the 2020 figure, which was €64,875. Sipo said the general election held in February 2020 is the “likely reason for the relatively high value of donations disclosed in relation to 2020″.

A statement from Sipo read: “Donations above the reporting threshold with a total value of €3,800 were disclosed by members in respect of 2021.

“When refunds are taken into account, the net total for donations received was €3,000. This is a decrease from the 2020 equivalent figure, which was €64,875. The general election held in February 2020 is the likely reason for the relatively high value of donations disclosed in relation to 2020.”

