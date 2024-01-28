Advertisement
Patrick McBrearty finished with 1-6 for Donegal. Ben Brady/INPHO
National Football League

Donegal and Mayo rack up impressive wins in National Football League openers

Donegal were 1-20 to 2-6 winners against Cork, while Mayo beat Galway by 2-12 to 0-10.
Donegal 1-20

Cork 2-6

JIM MCGUINNESS’S SECOND spell in charge of Donegal got off to a winning start as they beat Cork in their Allianz Football League Division 2 opener.

Patrick McBrearty’s late goal in Ballybofey put the gloss on an 11-point win for Donegal, who travel to Cavan next weekend, while Cork will look to register an opening win when they face Louth in Ardee.

cillian-oconnor-slots-home-a-late-penalty-past-connor-gleeson Cillian O'Connor of Mayo slots home a late penalty past Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo 2-12 

Galway 0-10

Eoghan McLaughlin and Cillian O’Connor got the goals as Mayo beat neighbours Galway by eight points in their Division 1 clash in Pearse Stadium.

Mayo will welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to Castlebar next Saturday evening while Galway make the short trip to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon on Sunday.

The 42
