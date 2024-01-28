Donegal and Mayo rack up impressive wins in National Football League openers

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Donegal 1-20

Cork 2-6

JIM MCGUINNESS’S SECOND spell in charge of Donegal got off to a winning start as they beat Cork in their Allianz Football League Division 2 opener.

Patrick McBrearty’s late goal in Ballybofey put the gloss on an 11-point win for Donegal, who travel to Cavan next weekend, while Cork will look to register an opening win when they face Louth in Ardee.

Advertisement

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo slots home a late penalty past Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo 2-12

Galway 0-10

Eoghan McLaughlin and Cillian O’Connor got the goals as Mayo beat neighbours Galway by eight points in their Division 1 clash in Pearse Stadium.

Mayo will welcome All-Ireland champions Dublin to Castlebar next Saturday evening while Galway make the short trip to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon on Sunday.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.