Cabinet to consider placing Donegal under Level 3 restrictions as early as tonight

The government looks set to announce new restrictions in Donegal

The government looks set to announce new restrictions in Donegal

THE CABINET WILL hold an incorporeal meeting this evening to discuss the possibility of putting Donegal under Level 3 of restrictions, amid a spike in cases in the county.

It comes as it will consider the latest advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Although it appears highly likely Donegal will move to Level 3, official confirmation will not take place until the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting, which is due to begin at around 5.30pm.

According to the latest data from Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC), Donegal’s 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of 122.5 per 100,000 population is second only to Dublin.

Under Level 3, a range of new restrictions will apply in the county.

People in Donegal would be told to stay in the county and only leave it for essential purposes, only have visitors from one other household in your home or garden and to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants would not be allowed, with only outdoor dining permitted to a maximum of 15 people.

The government unveiled its new five-level system last week and Dublin was moved from Level 2 to Level 3 on Saturday.

It is hoped that increasing restrictions will stabilise the growth rate of Covid-19 in area and eventually seeing them reduce to an extent that restrictions can be loosened again.

With reporting from Christina Finn