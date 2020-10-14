#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 14 October 2020
Advertisement

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to move to Level 4 restrictions as cases surge

It follows a decision to impose stricter restrictions in the North.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 8:56 PM
12 minutes ago 19,037 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5233655
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DONEGAL, CAVAN AND Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Cabinet has agreed.

Under Level 4, people are advised not to leave their county except for work, education and other essential purposes.

The Government also advises people not to have visitors to their home or garden, and that social or family gatherings should not take place in other settings.

No indoor gatherings should take place and only outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people are allowed.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all remain closed under Level 4, although schools are permitted to stay open.

The three counties have the highest 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 in the country, with Cavan’s rate at 571, for Monaghan’s at 360, and Donegal’s at 353. The national 14-day incidence is 190.

Related Read

14.10.20 New restrictions: No visits to households allowed from tomorrow night, except for essential reasons

The decision today for the three counties comes after restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 were imposed in the North.

Under the new restrictions there, pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways, from Friday.

From Monday schools will close for two weeks until 2 November, with one of these weeks covering the half-term Halloween break.

While the three border counties are placed in Level 4, the rest of the country remains in Level 3.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie