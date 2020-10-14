Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to move to Level 4 restrictions as cases surge

DONEGAL, CAVAN AND Monaghan will be put under Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, Cabinet has agreed.

Under Level 4, people are advised not to leave their county except for work, education and other essential purposes.

The Government also advises people not to have visitors to their home or garden, and that social or family gatherings should not take place in other settings.

No indoor gatherings should take place and only outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people are allowed.

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all remain closed under Level 4, although schools are permitted to stay open.

The three counties have the highest 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 in the country, with Cavan’s rate at 571, for Monaghan’s at 360, and Donegal’s at 353. The national 14-day incidence is 190.

The decision today for the three counties comes after restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 were imposed in the North.

Under the new restrictions there, pubs and restaurants will close for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways, from Friday.

From Monday schools will close for two weeks until 2 November, with one of these weeks covering the half-term Halloween break.

While the three border counties are placed in Level 4, the rest of the country remains in Level 3.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha.