Donegal 4-11

Derry 0-17

DONEGAL DETHRONED CHAMPIONS Derry with a clinical four-goal display to advance to the Ulster semi-finals.

Mickey Harte’s side were undone by the fly-keeper tactics which have been trending in football, as Odhrán Lynch was caught out of position on a few occasions resulting in goals. Along with an Oisín Gallen penalty, Jim McGuinness’s side also struck the net through Jamie Brennan and a brace from Daire Ó Baoill to slay the champions and advance to the final four.

David Clifford shakes hands with Daniel O'Mahony after the game. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Kerry 0-18

Cork 1-12

Kerry progress to the Munster final after a most unconvincing three-point win over Cork, and that might just be the way they will want it.

It took the defending Munster champions 50 minutes to get out in front of a Cork team that started brilliantly, thanks in part to a Paul Walsh goal which helped them into a four-point lead. Thereafter it all played out as expected.

