Donegal struck by 2.4 magnitude earthquake overnight

AN EARTHQUAKE STRUCK just off the coast of Donegal shortly before 11pm last night, the Irish National Seismic Network (INSN) has reported.

The quake measured 2.4 on the Richter scale and hit in Donegal Bay.

The event was felt by members of the public around the Killybegs area in the south-west of Donegal, according to INSN.

The network added that there is also anecdotal evidence which suggests the tremors were felt further north as Ardara and as south as Ballyshannon.

According to INSN, events of this nature are not uncommon in the region. In 2017 an earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter scale hit the Fanad peninsula, just north-east of the town of Milford, Co Donegal.

The INSN has asked that anyone who felt or experienced the event fill out this questionnaire.