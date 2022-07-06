Man (70s) dies after three-car crash in Donegal

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a three-car crash in Donegal last night.

The incident happened on the N13 Newtowncunningham to Letterkenny Road at around 10.50pm yesterday evening.

A man in his early 70s was taken from the scene to Letterkenny Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A man in his 40s was also taken to Letterkenny Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”