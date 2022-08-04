Four hospitalised after van ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A NUMBER OF people are recovering in hospital after a van ploughed into a crowd at a festival in Co Donegal last night.
Four people were rushed to Letterkenny University Hospital following the incident at the Clonmany Festival.
Hundreds of people were on the town’s Main Street when the incident occurred at approximately 6.30pm.
Gardaí have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle suffered a ‘health incident’ just moments before the incident.
It is understood he then lost control of the van and struck the pedestrians.
At least one of those injured is believed to be a marshal at the event. At least five ambulances and other emergency services attended the scenes and ferried the injured to hospital.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
A spokesperson said “Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle RTC on Main Street Clonmany, Co. Donegal on Wednesday evening 3 August, 2022 at approximately 6.30p.m.
“The driver of the vehicle has an health incident and struck a number of pedestrians. The driver and three pedestrians were all removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Investigations [are] ongoing.
The Clonmany Festival attracts thousands of people onto the streets of the Inishowen town each year and lasts for a number of days.
