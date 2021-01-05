#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Tuesday 5 January 2021
Advertisement

Donegal vessel stopped from fishing around Rockall by Scottish patrol boat

The boat’s skipper was told he can’t fish within 12 nautical miles of the disputed islet.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 5 Jan 2021, 7:21 PM
34 minutes ago 13,371 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316908

A DONEGAL FISHING vessel has been prevented from fishing in the waters around Rockall in the North Atlantic by a Marine Scotland patrol boat.

The Northern Celt vessel was boarded by officials from the agency responsible for Scotland’s fisheries yesterday and skipper Adrian McClenaghan was told that he can no longer fish within 12 nautical miles of the disputed outcrop. 

“We were fishing in Rockall and members of the crew from the Jura boarded us. They informed us that we could no longer fish inside the 12-mile limit of Rockall,” McClenaghan told RTÉ News.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told TheJournal.ie this evening that is in contact with Scottish and UK authorities about the matter.

“We are aware of contact between an Irish fishing vessel and a Marine Scotland patrol vessel yesterday, 4 January. We are in contact with the Scottish and the UK authorities on this,” the spokesperson said.

Rockall is a small uninhabitable rock that sits approximately 160 nautical miles west of the Scottish islands of St Kilda and 230 nautical miles to the north-west of Donegal.

Related Read

10.06.19 Explainer: Where is Rockall and why has it sparked tensions between the Irish and Scottish governments?

It has been a source of legal and political controversy in both Ireland and the UK for several decades.

The UK claimed sovereignty over the tiny islet in 1955 and purported to annex it under its 1972 Island of Rockall Act.

Ireland has never recognised British sovereignty over the outcrop.

Last year, Scotland threatened action if Irish vessels continue to operate in the zone around Rockall.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On that occasion the Scottish government said it was defending the interests of its fisheries against “illegal activity”.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie