Man charged in connection with fatal Donegal house fire

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in relation to a fatal house fire in Donegal.
The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a house in the Doochary area of Donegal. The body of a woman, aged in her 80s, was discovered deceased inside the house.
A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
He is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this morning.
