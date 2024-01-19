Two men arrested in Donegal after knifepoint robbery at a business last night

A BUSINESS IN Rathmullan, Co Donegal was reportedly robbed at knifepoint last night where a man made off with a large sum of money.

Gardaí in Milford Garda Station have arrested two men, both aged in their 20s, in connection with the incident.

The robbery took place at approximately 7pm yesterday evening on Pound Street in Rathmullan, according to a statement by An Garda Síochána this morning.

No injuries were reported during the event.

Follow-up searches, conducted by gardaí investigating the robbery, recovered the money and a weapon last night.

Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Northern region.

A spokesperson for gardaí said investigation into the incident are ongoing.