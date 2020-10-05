#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 October 2020
Garda investigation after man attacked, abducted and driven across border

Three men and two women were arrested on Sunday evening in Co Tyrone.

By Adam Daly Monday 5 Oct 2020, 11:19 AM
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12
Image: Shutterstock/gabriel12

GARDAÍ  HAVE LAUNCHED a witness appeal following the assault and abduction of a man in Co Donegal on Sunday morning. 

The man (30s) was assaulted by three men at a house in Oak Park, Convoy at around 11.45am. 

The man was then forced into a grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) which subsequently drove away from the scene.

Following reports that the car may have crossed the border, gardaí were assisted by the PSNI  in a search of the North-Western Region.

The man was found shortly after 5.30pm in Convoy and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three men and two women were later arrested following the discovery of the grey Mercedes outside a house in Castlederg, Co Tyrone by the PSNI. 

An incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station and a full investigation is now underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and for any persons that may have observed a Grey Mercedes Benz C Series (09 MH 17020) to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

