Monday 26 June 2023
# Irish Coast Guard
Missing persons search ongoing in Donegal mountains
A Rescue 118 helicopter has been tasked as part of the search operation.
1 hour ago

A MISSING PERSONS SEARCH is ongoing in the Slieve Liag of Co. Donegal. 

Since this morning, Gardaí and emergency services have been engaged in the ongoing ongoing operation. 

A Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter has also been tasked. 

Public access to Slieve Liag is currently restricted. 

A Garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time. 

Slieve Liag is a mountain on the coast of Co Donegal. It has the second-highest sea cliffs in Ireland. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
