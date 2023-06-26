Missing persons search ongoing in Donegal mountains

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MISSING PERSONS SEARCH is ongoing in the Slieve Liag of Co. Donegal.
Since this morning, Gardaí and emergency services have been engaged in the ongoing ongoing operation.
A Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter has also been tasked.
Public access to Slieve Liag is currently restricted.
A Garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time.
Slieve Liag is a mountain on the coast of Co Donegal. It has the second-highest sea cliffs in Ireland.
