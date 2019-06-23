This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

41 people arrested on second night of Donegal Rally

The arrests were made between 5pm on Saturday and 7am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 12:12 PM
13 minutes ago 2,585 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694336
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

GARDAÍ IN LETTERKENNY have arrested 41 people during what was described as an “extremely busy” night in the Donegal town.

The arrests were made between 5pm on Saturday and 7am this morning, when Letterkenny hosted the second night of the annual Donegal Rally.

One person was arrested for assaulting a garda, while there were 21 arrests for public order offences, eight arrests for searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act, four arrests for dangerous driving and four arrests for drink driving.

There was also one arrest for the sale and supply of drugs, one arrest for assault causing harm, and one arrest for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

In a post on social media, gardaí reminded members of the public to drive carefully and to have regard for other motorists.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie