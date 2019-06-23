41 people arrested on second night of Donegal Rally

GARDAÍ IN LETTERKENNY have arrested 41 people during what was described as an “extremely busy” night in the Donegal town.

The arrests were made between 5pm on Saturday and 7am this morning, when Letterkenny hosted the second night of the annual Donegal Rally.

One person was arrested for assaulting a garda, while there were 21 arrests for public order offences, eight arrests for searches under the Misuse of Drugs Act, four arrests for dangerous driving and four arrests for drink driving.

There was also one arrest for the sale and supply of drugs, one arrest for assault causing harm, and one arrest for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.

In a post on social media, gardaí reminded members of the public to drive carefully and to have regard for other motorists.