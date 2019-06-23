Final stages of Donegal Rally cancelled following major incident this afternoon

THE FINAL THREE stages of the Donegal Rally have been cancelled following what is being described as a “major incident” this afternoon.

In a statement, the Donegal Motor Club, which organises the annual event, said the incident happened at around 12.30pm and that the matter was being dealt with.

Gardaí have confirmed that there was a serious collision at the event.

It is understood an accident happened on the Fanad Head loop during stage 15 of the race, leading to the suspension of the final two stages of the event as a result.

More details are expected to be announced by Donegal Motor Club later today.

Earlier, gardaí confirmed that 41 people were arrested during what was described as an “extremely busy” night in Letterkenny, where the second day of the rally took place.