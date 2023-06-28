Gardaí investigating potential murder in ongoing operation at Sliabh Liag sea cliffs in Donegal

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a potential murder as part of an ongoing operation at the Sliabh Liag sea cliffs in Donegal.

The cliffs remain closed to the public following a missing persons search which began on Monday. The search has involved gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter.

The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating a potential murder but that the coastal location has created logistical challenges.

Slieve Liag is a mountain on the coast of Donegal and has some of the highest sea cliffs in Europe.

Two people who were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Sliabh Liag/ KIllybegs area were released without charge last night.

The pair, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested in connection with an alleged assault which gardaí say occured between Saturday and Sunday last.

Gardaí are continuing to request that any witnesses come forward, with anyone who was travelling in Sliabh Liag area on Saturday and Saturday and who may have dash cam footage asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon.

- With reporting by Niall O’Connor