Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 28 June 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo The Sliabh Liag cliffs in Donegal. (File photo)
# Donegal
Gardaí investigating potential murder in ongoing operation at Sliabh Liag sea cliffs in Donegal
The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating a potential murder but that the coastal location has created logistical challenges.
2.5k
0
14 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a potential murder as part of an ongoing operation at the Sliabh Liag sea cliffs in Donegal.

The cliffs remain closed to the public following a missing persons search which began on Monday. The search has involved gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter.

The Journal understands that gardaí are investigating a potential murder but that the coastal location has created logistical challenges.

Slieve Liag is a mountain on the coast of Donegal and has some of the highest sea cliffs in Europe. 

Two people who were arrested in connection with an alleged assault in the Sliabh Liag/ KIllybegs area were released without charge last night.

The pair, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested in connection with an alleged assault which gardaí say occured between Saturday and Sunday last. 

Gardaí are continuing to request that any witnesses come forward, with anyone who was travelling in Sliabh Liag area on Saturday and Saturday and who may have dash cam footage asked to contact gardaí in Ballyshannon.

- With reporting by Niall O’Connor

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     