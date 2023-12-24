Murder of Donegal woman (61) in Scotland under investigation

A CO DONEGAL woman has been found murdered in Scotland.

Ann Coll, 61, was found in a flat in South Lanarkshire.

Ms Coll, who was originally from Arduns in Gaoth Dobhair in West Donegal, was found with serious injuries at a flat in Rutherglen at about 00:45 on Friday afternoon last.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were treating the death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.

Officers have been making door-to-door inquiries in the town’s Newfield Place area.

Advertisement

Locals in the West Donegal gaeltacht, where Ms Coll still has many relatives, have expressed their shock at her death.

Det Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters, of the major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Ann’s family and we are providing them with support at this very difficult time.

“Our investigation into her murder is ongoing and I would urge anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as you can.

“I would ask anyone who believes they may have seen or heard anything which may be suspicious around the area to get in touch with us.”

She added: “There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information to speak to our officers.”

DCI Watters added that extensive enquiries are ongoing in the area and officers continue to work door-to-door, along with other lines of investigation.

“There will be an additional police presence in the area as this work continues and I would urge anyone who has any concerns, or who believes they may have information to speak to our officers.”