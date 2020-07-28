This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire launches defamation case against RTÉ and Joe Duffy

The High Court legal proceedings were issued yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 11:55 AM
Sinn Fein's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Sinn Fein's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire
Sinn Fein's Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

SINN FÉIN TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has launched defamation proceedings against RTÉ and presenter Joe Duffy over comments made on the radio programme Liveline.

The High Court legal proceedings were issued yesterday. Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin’s education spokesman and a TD for Cork South-Central, is being represented by Damien Sheridan solicitors.

It’s believed the comments at the centre of the case were made by Duffy during an edition of Liveline broadcast shortly after this year’s general election, in which members of the public called in to suggest ministers in a “fantasy cabinet”.

Comments made by Duffy on the same show also led to an apology to another Sinn Féin TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, after it was wrongly suggested he had been found guilty of a public order offence.

The edition of the show has since been removed from the RTÉ website.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Damien Sheridan and RTÉ for comment about the latest proceedings involving Ó Laoghaire, who declined to comment.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

