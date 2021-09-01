#Open journalism No news is bad news

Donohoe defends Coveney over admissions he made about Zappone controversy at Committee

Simon Coveney said yesterday that Katherine Zappone did not lobby him for a job.

By Press Association Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 12:38 PM
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has defended Simon Coveney over admissions he made about the Katherine Zappone controversy at a meeting of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee yesterday evening.

Donohoe said today that his Fine Gael colleague Coveney had answered questions fully and had acknowledged that “he and the Government could have dealt with it differently”.

Coveney said yesterday that Katherine Zappone did not lobby him for a job.

The former children’s minister stepped back from the position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment to a new role of special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression.

An event at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, hosted by Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, six days before her appointment, also triggered anger and condemnation and eventually led to a clarification of pandemic rules around outdoor hospitality.

At the committee meeting, Coveney revealed that while he did not receive a formal invitation to the Merrion Hotel party, he did receive a text from Zappone about it taking place.

He also said that he had since deleted a number of text messages exchanged with Zappone and Varadkar in relation to the special envoy role and the Merrion Hotel event.

He said that these texts had been deleted for data-related reasons.

Asked about this on RTÉ radio, Donohoe said: “I keep most of the messages that come through to me. Sometimes, I do delete texts if they come through and I’ve dealt with them quickly.”

“I don’t like to be in a position that my phone is always full of text messages that I have to respond back to.

“I do keep many of the text messages that come through.”

Asked about accusations that the appointment of Zappone was selectively leaked by a Cabinet member, Donohoe said: “I believe it is exceptionally important that Cabinet confidentially is protected.”

He said that any leaks from Cabinet “should not happen”.

