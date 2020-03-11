This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pay workers who have to take time off due to Covid-19 illness or self-isolation, Donohoe says

The Minister for Finance said that he was aware this would have “financial consequences” but added supports are in place.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 1:07 PM
45 minutes ago 11,506 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041785
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaking today.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaking today.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaking today.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

IRELAND NEEDS AN “unprecedented shared national effort” to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak, the government has said.

At a press conference this afternoon, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that the government along with trade unions and employer bodies is now urging businesses to pay workers who cannot attend due to Covid-19 illness or self isolation their full wage.

He said that it was important that employees and the self-employed abide by public health advice to self-isolate while having their income protected to the greatest extent possible.

Donohoe admitted that companies will have to make decisions that have “financial consequences”.

“We recognise that for many workers within our country, taking this decision [to avoid work] is one that does have financial consequences and we want to ensure that the measures are in place to minimise financial concerns as employees, and as employers make decisions in relation to their own health,” he said.

We are now joining with employers and unions today calling on all employers who do have employees who make the decision that they do need to go into a period of isolation, to continue to pay them as normal in recognition of the great challenge that we are now facing, and also in recognition of the exceptional measures that the government implemented on Monday.

“We recognise that for some employers, this may well be a challenge,” he added. “We understand the financial dimensions that are involved in this.”

The measures brought in by government will have “significant costs” to the Exchequer but are required to deal with the current crisis. The government has also agreed to measures to enhance State illness payments for people affected by Covid-19.

Also speaking at the press briefing, Minister for Business Heather Humphreys said there were a number of supports announced by government to support businesses facing difficulty due to the Covid-19 public health crisis.

Schemes announced here include a €200 million package of loans available to businesses impacted by Covid-19. A maximum of €1.5 million can be loaned at reduced rates.

“That means any business that is impacted by the coronavirus can make an application for assistance,” she said today.

Related Read

11.03.20 Ten new cases in Ireland, Italy's death toll increases to 631: Today's main Covid-19 points

“It will help them with the liquidity problems because cash flow and liquidity will be one of the first issues that will face businesses.”

Another €200 million in funding is available through a rescue and restructuring scheme through Enterprise Ireland for vulnerable but viable firms.

Speaking more generally, Humphreys said she was satisfied after talking to food retailers that food shortages are unlikely and added: “What I would say is do not panic buy”. 

When asked about whether people coming from back from the Cheltenham Racing Festival should be quarantined, Donohoe said that wasn’t the advice coming from public health officials at this stage. 

With reporting from the Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie