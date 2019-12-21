Flying somewhere for Christmas? Don't wrap any presents you're bringing onto the plane

Snow globes are not permitted through airport security screening because of their liquid content.

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN reminded not to wrap any presents they’re bringing onto flights over the festive season.

Many people who are flying to or from Ireland in the coming days will have Christmas gifts with them, but they’ve been reminded not to wrap any presents that will be in their hand luggage.

People will likely be requested to open any wrapped gifts while they go through airport security.

“Many passengers take a lot of time to carefully wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas.

“We would ask them not to wrap these gifts, so they are not disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area,” Siobhán O’Donnell, Head of External Communications at Dublin Airport, said.

Passengers travelling via all airports have been urged to consider bringing presents in an open gift bag as an alternative.

“We would also like to remind passengers that the EU liquids restriction regulation is still in place. Passengers should pack gifts in bottles or containers measuring more than 100ml into their checked-in luggage.

“Many people carry a snow globe in their hand luggage and unfortunately because of their liquid content they are not permitted through security screening,” O’Donnell explained.

She added that these security measures are in place to improve passenger safety at the airport, and ensure compliance with EU and Irish aviation security regulations.

A full list of prohibited items for checked-in and hand luggage can be found here.