This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flying somewhere for Christmas? Don't wrap any presents you're bringing onto the plane

People will likely be requested to open any wrapped gifts while they go through airport security.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 6:15 AM
58 minutes ago 948 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4932645
Snow globes are not permitted through airport security screening because of their liquid content.
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia
Snow globes are not permitted through airport security screening because of their liquid content.
Snow globes are not permitted through airport security screening because of their liquid content.
Image: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN reminded not to wrap any presents they’re bringing onto flights over the festive season.

Many people who are flying to or from Ireland in the coming days will have Christmas gifts with them, but they’ve been reminded not to wrap any presents that will be in their hand luggage.

People will likely be requested to open any wrapped gifts while they go through airport security.

“Many passengers take a lot of time to carefully wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas.

“We would ask them not to wrap these gifts, so they are not disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area,” Siobhán O’Donnell, Head of External Communications at Dublin Airport, said.

Passengers travelling via all airports have been urged to consider bringing presents in an open gift bag as an alternative.

“We would also like to remind passengers that the EU liquids restriction regulation is still in place. Passengers should pack gifts in bottles or containers measuring more than 100ml into their checked-in luggage.

“Many people carry a snow globe in their hand luggage and unfortunately because of their liquid content they are not permitted through security screening,” O’Donnell explained.

Related Read

06.09.19 New preclearance services at Irish airports 'will make it easier to travel to US'

She added that these security measures are in place to improve passenger safety at the airport, and ensure compliance with EU and Irish aviation security regulations.

A full list of prohibited items for checked-in and hand luggage can be found here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie