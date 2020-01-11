This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 11 January, 2020
Packets of Doritos crisps recalled over undeclared soya

Members of the public are advised to return the crisps to the location they were purchased from.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 2:42 PM
THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall on a batch of Doritos crisps after they were found to contain undeclared soya.

The authority has recalled 180g packets of ‘Tangy Cheese’ flavoured crisps with a best before date of 06/06/20 as it says the soya is not accurately declared on the label.

The FSAI said that although the crisps includes precautionary allergen labeling for soya, it is undeclared in the ingredients list and may pose a risk to people with an allergy to it.

Tangy cheese

It also said that products with best before codes of 13/6/20 and after are not affected.

Members of the public are advised to return affected packets of crisps to the location they were purchased from.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

