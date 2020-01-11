Packets of Doritos crisps recalled over undeclared soya

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall on a batch of Doritos crisps after they were found to contain undeclared soya.

The authority has recalled 180g packets of ‘Tangy Cheese’ flavoured crisps with a best before date of 06/06/20 as it says the soya is not accurately declared on the label.

The FSAI said that although the crisps includes precautionary allergen labeling for soya, it is undeclared in the ingredients list and may pose a risk to people with an allergy to it.

It also said that products with best before codes of 13/6/20 and after are not affected.

Members of the public are advised to return affected packets of crisps to the location they were purchased from.