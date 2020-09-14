This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 September 2020
Teenager charged over robbery at a shop in Dublin city last night

The incident happened on Dorset Street Lower at around 9pm.

By Sean Murray Monday 14 Sep 2020, 10:35 AM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested and charged by gardaí following a robbery at a shop in Dublin city last night.

At around 9pm, two men entered a convenience store on Dorset Street Lower. Armed with a broken glass bottle, they threatened staff before leaving the scene with items from the shop.

No one was injured in the robbery. 

In a follow up search, gardaí arrested a juvenile and a man in his late teens.

The juvenile was questioned and has been released pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme. 

The man in his late teens was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mountjoy Garda Station.

He has since been charged, and was due to appear before a sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

