Teenager charged over robbery at a shop in Dublin city last night

A MAN IN his late teens has been arrested and charged by gardaí following a robbery at a shop in Dublin city last night.

At around 9pm, two men entered a convenience store on Dorset Street Lower. Armed with a broken glass bottle, they threatened staff before leaving the scene with items from the shop.

No one was injured in the robbery.

In a follow up search, gardaí arrested a juvenile and a man in his late teens.

The juvenile was questioned and has been released pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme.

The man in his late teens was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mountjoy Garda Station.

He has since been charged, and was due to appear before a sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

