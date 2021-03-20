Double murder investigation launched in Antrim after deaths of two women and man

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating a double murder after the deaths of three people in Antrim.

Two women and one man were found dead in Newtownabbey last night following searches at two residential properties.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said that “just after 10.55pm on Friday evening, police received a report of a stabbing at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way area”.

Police officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service responded to the report and a woman was pronounced dead.

“As officers carried out further enquiries, they attended a residential property in the Glenville Road area,” Caldwell said.

“An unconscious male was located in the property. Despite the provision of first aid, the male was pronounced dead,” he said.

“On searching the property, another deceased female was located.”

Police believe the incidents are connected and are not looking for anyone else involved.

The PSNI is asking anyone with information to contact them by phone or online.

The Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Noreen McClelland has said that the local community in in “shock” following the deaths.

“My thoughts and prayers this morning are with the friends and family of the two women who were brutally killed last night,” McClelland said.

“This is a close knit community and I know that they will offer every support to those dealing with the pain of losing a loved one in such horrendous circumstances.”