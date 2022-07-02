#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 2 July 2022
Man arrested for early morning Belfast double stabbing

The incidents happened this morning at 1.15am in the Bedford Street and Amelia Street areas of Belfast.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 2 Jul 2022, 1:29 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been arrested following two separate alleged stabbings in Belfast city centre early this morning.

A 27-year-old man remains in police custody as he is being questioned by investigators.

Inspector Donna McGrady said that officers were flagged down by a member of the public on Bedford Street at 1.15am this morning that there was a flight in the area. 

“Police attended and found a male with several stab wounds to his head and chest. He was brought to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“It was then reported that the man with the knife made off in the direction of Amelia Street where he stabbed a second man. Police attended and the injured party received treatment from ambulance crew for a wound to his upper chest.

“The injuries of both men are not considered to be life threatening at this stage. We have made an arrest in connection with this and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing,” she said.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has information on the events of this morning to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 162 of 02/07/22.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

