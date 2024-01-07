Education programmes for nursing and science to be rolled out from September

A DOUBLING OF new degree programmes available outside the Central Applications Office (CAO) points system will be made available from this coming academic year.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris is expected to announce the rollout of new programmes in the areas of nursing, business and science from September.

Under a pilot programme launched last year, students can enrol in tertiary programmes at further education institutions before moving on to higher education to complete their fully accredited degree.

The programmes have students who range in age from 18 to their mid-40s, are of various nationalities and are of an equal gender split.

Harris will announce that every education and training board and technological university in the country will participate in the new tertiary programmes.

It is also expected that nursing and psychiatric nursing programmes will be expanded into two other locations.

Programmes at the University of Limerick, University of Galway, National College of Art and Design, Mary Immaculate College and University College Cork have also been proposed for September 2025.

No tuition fee or student contribution fee is needed from tertiary students during the programme. Student contribution arrangements apply but eligible students can apply for a student grant.

It is hoped the policy will align the further education and training, higher education and research and innovation sectors.

Harris said the tertiary programmes aimed to ensure “a person’s points do not dictate their career choices”.

“We know so many people have had to consider moving abroad to access education because they didn’t get the points they needed,” he said.

“This policy simply ensures there are other options and other avenues for people to consider.

“What has been great about the first tranche of courses has been the diversity of the student population.

“This is really important, incremental change which will benefit students and ultimately our society and economy.”