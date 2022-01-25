UUP's Doug Beattie 'extremely embarrassed' by past tweets but denies being racist or misogynistic

THE ULSTER UNIONIST Party leader has said he will ask political colleagues whether he should resign amid a controversy over historical tweets.

Doug Beattie has faced accusations of misogyny and racism over the content of tweets posted before he entered political life.

The Upper Bann MLA conceded the posts, the majority written around a decade ago, were “horrendous and horrific”.

“I will speak to my MLA group today and I will speak to my party officers through my chairman Danny Kennedy and if either group feels I should step down, then I will,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Likewise, if they think I should refer myself to the party executive or the wider council on a vote of no confidence then I shall do that as well and the party will decide whether or they can follow my leadership.

Beattie denied being racist or misogynistic.

He said he was “extremely embarrassed and extremely ashamed” about the social media posts.

Some of the posts contained ethnic stereotypes, disparaging comments about those with disabilities and several were related to women cooking and doing housework.

The former soldier suggested the “dark and black humour” he used may have been a “coping” mechanism and reflective of him being “desensitised” by battlefield experiences.

“My mental health has been affected by what I have seen and what I have done,” he said.

Beattie insisted he is not using that potential explanation as an “excuse” for his tweets.

“I don’t want anybody to think I’m giving an excuse because I am simply not, it was wrong and I am deeply sorry,” he said.

He said he was asking his party for a second chance.

Whether or not my party feels that I am the leader who can lead them into the election and beyond will be their decision and I will abide by that decision. It the party want me to stay I will still be the leader next week, if they don’t want me to stay I will not be the party leader next week.

He added: “I am asking people to look at the person I am now and not judge me on the person I was 10 years ago.”

The furore has erupted after Beattie posted a joke on Twitter on Saturday evening that referenced the wife of a political rival and a brothel.

DUP Stormont minister Edwin Poots said his wife was “disgusted” by the joke.

Beattie apologised for the post and deleted it.

He reiterated that apology on the floor on the Assembly on Monday, insisting he was “truly sorry”.

However, the controversy then escalated after focus turned to Beattie’s historical conduct on Twitter.

A series of derogatory messages came to light referencing women, Muslims, members of the Travelling community and people with mental health issues.

It has marked a dramatic turn of fortunes for Beattie.

He posted the tweet on Saturday evening hours after a newspaper opinion poll indicated he was the most popular political leader in Northern Ireland.

He said his confidence had been rocked by the controversy and he had isolated himself from friends and loved ones.

“I have to pick myself up and come out of the shadows and face this head on,” he said.

Reacting to the ongoing controversy SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that Beattie had “failed” a leadership test.

“There is no place for misogyny in our society. We need to take a zero tolerance approach. Politicians, male politicians in particular, need to set an example. We have a huge responsibility to call out misogyny in other men – Doug Beattie has totally failed the leadership test on this issue,” he said.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon MLA said yesterday the UUP leader must reflect on his actions.

“Those who shamelessly and loosely disrespect women only hold us back from equality. These comments are not funny. They are offensive and misogynistic and deserve condemnation. Doug must reflect on his actions and retract these deplorable statements but also join the rest of us in the battle to protect and enhance women’s rights in our society.”

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy