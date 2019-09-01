Large fire at Cork shopping centre brought under control overnight

Cork City Fire Brigade at the scene of the blaze yesterday evening

A LARGE FIRE at Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city yesterday evening has been brought under control.

The alarm was raised shortly before 7pm when a car in the car park of the shopping centre was discovered on fire.

Emergency services from Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork County Fire attended the blaze. A total of 12 fire appliances were the scene.

Cork City Fire Brigade has this morning confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

Crews were on scene throughout the night and some will remain on sight throughout today to dampen down hotspots.

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries.

A large number of parked cars were damaged or destroyed and a significant amount of damage has been caused to the building.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre has confirmed that it will not open today.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it tweeted.

Car within Douglas Shopping Centre Carpark on fire; thanks to local press for following up with Cork Fire Brigade and that everyone is ok; Fire Brigade on the scene within minutes @EoinBearla pic.twitter.com/FyG9cp6XY0 — Kieran McCarthy (@cllrkmac) August 31, 2019 Source: Kieran McCarthy /Twitter

The scene is being preserved by gardaí and will be fully examined when the structure of the building has been deemed safe.

Traffic restrictions will remain in place in the area this morning.

The Douglas Link Road and Church Road are currently closed.