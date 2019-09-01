This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Large fire at Cork shopping centre brought under control overnight

The fire broke out at Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork City yesterday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 8:01 AM
41 minutes ago 4,602 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4791155
Cork City Fire Brigade at the scene of the blaze yesterday evening
Image: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter
Image: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter

A LARGE FIRE at Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork city yesterday evening has been brought under control. 

The alarm was raised shortly before 7pm when a car in the car park of the shopping centre was discovered on fire. 

Emergency services from Cork City Fire Brigade and Cork County Fire attended the blaze. A total of 12 fire appliances were the scene.

Cork City Fire Brigade has this morning confirmed that the fire has been extinguished. 

Crews were on scene throughout the night and some will remain on sight throughout today to dampen down hotspots. 

There are no reports of any casualties or injuries. 

A large number of parked cars were damaged or destroyed and a significant amount of damage has been caused to the building.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre has confirmed that it will not open today. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it tweeted. 

The scene is being preserved by gardaí and will be fully examined when the structure of the building has been deemed safe. 

Traffic restrictions will remain in place in the area this morning.

The Douglas Link Road and Church Road are currently closed. 

About the author
Hayley Halpin
