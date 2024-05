Rishi Sunak speaking outside Downing Street

Sunak vowed he has “never and will never leave the people of this country to face the darkest of days alone” as he began his statement in Downing Street.

He began his address by reflecting on the Covid pandemic.

“In the last five years our country has fought through the most challenging times since the Second World War,” he said.

“As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I can’t help but reflect that my first proper introduction to you was just over four years ago. I stood behind one of the podiums upstairs in the building behind me.

“I told you that we faced a generation-defining moment and that we as a society could not be judged by some Government action, but by the small acts of kindness we showed one another.

“You met that challenge and then some, and I had never been prouder to be British.”