Monday 7 February 2022
Downing Street calls Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke ‘deeply disturbing’ and 'unacceptable'

A spokesperson for the UK government said it is “toughening measures” for online platforms that don’t tackle harmful content.

By Press Association Monday 7 Feb 2022, 2:35 PM
DOWNING STREET HAS said Jimmy Carr’s joke about the Holocaust was “deeply disturbing” but it is a matter for Netflix whether the comedian’s show should remain online.

Carr, known for his stand-up and hosting roles on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has been criticised after a clip from his recent one-hour Netflix special, His Dark Material, was shared widely on social media.

In it, the comedian jokes about the horror of the Holocaust and six million Jewish lives being lost before making a disparaging remark about the deaths of “thousands of Gypsies” at the hands of the Nazis as part of the punchline.

A spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Boris said that “those comments are deeply disturbing and it’s unacceptable to make light of genocide”.

The UK Government is “toughening measures for social media and streaming platforms who don’t tackle harmful content”, they said.

Asked whether Netflix should pull the show, the spokesperson said: “That will be a matter for them. We are clear that mocking the atrocities of the Holocaust is unacceptable.”

The UK Government was focused on “making sure that streaming services are more accountable”, he added.

British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries previously suggested new laws in a Media Bill could hold to account streaming sites for airing jokes such as those made by Carr.

Anti-hate groups such as the not-for-profit organisation Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and The Auschwitz Memorial have condemned the comedian for the joke.

The Traveller Movement, a charity supporting the Traveller community in the UK, has also launched a petition calling for Netflix to remove the segment of the programme “which celebrates the Romani genocide”.

It said the joke in question was “truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour”.

This morning, the country’s Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Times Radio the joke was “horrid”.

He said: “I think we all have a right to react to that, and one of the best ways anyone can react to that is show these platforms what they think about Jimmy Carr by not watching or listening to him, and that will send him a very strong message.”

Netflix declined to comment.

