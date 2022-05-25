Downing Street prepares for Sue Gray report into lockdown parties to be published

Sue Gray’s full report into parties at Downing Street is expected to be published today.

THE UK PRIME minister’s office is bracing for the publication of Sue Gray’s full report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdown.

The senior civil servant’s report is expected to be heavily critical of the culture in No 10, which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions.

Potentially damaging further details, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings, are also due to be published.

Officials impacted by the Gray inquiry, including those to be named, were written to ahead of its publication, allowing them to have a chance to respond before it was finalised.

It is believed the report could be published today, however the BBC said yesterday evening the senior civil servant will hand in her completed report that day, with the decision over its publication date being left up to No 10.

A Downing Street press conference is expected to be held after her findings are made public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories today. He is also due to address the Commons.

According to an earlier, shortened version published in January, Gray’s investigation analysed events from 15 May 2020 to 16 April 2021.

The full publication into the parties was sidelined as the Metropolitan Police conducted its own partygate probe, dubbed Operation Hillman.

The force concluded its investigation on 19 May, with 126 fines being issued in total to 83 people.

Johnson received one for an event held on his 56th birthday and was told he would face no further action over other gatherings covered by the inquiry.

Earlier this week, two new photographs apparently depicting separate gatherings at Downing Street were published.

Images obtained by ITV appeared to show Johnson raising a toast and drinking wine at a gathering held to mark the departure of former spin doctor Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.

The Mirror meanwhile published a picture showing a man standing at a table with nine bottles of wine and prosecco, which was claimed to have been taken at a gathering to mark the final press briefing Johnson’s former official spokesman James Slack on 17 November 2020.

Yesterday evening, the BBC broadcast a Panorama programme which featured three anonymous individuals describing in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

They said events were “every week”, with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as “Wine-Time Friday”.

Yesterday, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote to the acting head of the Metropolitan Police Stephen House to explain the force’s decisions over partygate after pictures emerged of Johnson drinking at a gathering for which he was not fined.