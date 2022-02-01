Dozens arrested to suppress protests on Myanmar coup anniversary

SECURITY FORCES IN Myanmar have arrested dozens of people in a pre-emptive move to suppress plans for a nationwide strike on the one-year anniversary of the army’s seizure of power, state-run media reported.

Opponents of military rule in the country have called for a “Silent Strike” aimed at emptying the streets of Myanmar’s cities and towns by having people stay home and businesses shut their doors from 10am to 4pm.

One of the planned follow-up protests then wants supporters to make noise by banging pots and pans or honking horns.

The military’s takeover on 1 February 2021 ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy party was about to begin a second five-year term in office after winning a landslide victory in the previous year’s election.

1 Feb marks one year since a military coup in #Myanmar. The military has killed, arrested and tortured civilians, forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes and more. These abuses must stop. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar ✊ pic.twitter.com/7ASaL7r2IS — Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 31, 2022

At least 58 people have been arrested since last week after posting notices on Facebook that their shops and businesses would be closed on Tuesday, according to reports in the state-run Myanma Alinn Daily newspaper.

The detainees from the cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Myawaddy include shopkeepers, restaurant owners, a doctor, a makeup artist, a mobile phone repair shop owner and an astrologer, Myanma Alinn Daily reported.

Their arrests followed official warnings that people participating in the strike could be arrested and put on trial, including for offences under the Counter-Terrorism Law that carry maximum penalties of life imprisonment and the possible confiscation of their property.

The crackdown was confirmed by friends and family of some of the targets, including the SIP Cafe Club coffeeshop in Mandalay.

Advertisement

“The (Facebook) page announced it would be closed on 1 February by using the words ‘Silent Strike,’ and the cafe was confiscated,” one of its workers told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared reprisal from the authorities.

Widespread nonviolent demonstrations followed the army’s takeover initially, but armed resistance began after protests were put down with lethal force. About 1,500 civilians have died but the government has been unable to suppress the insurgency.

Sanctions

The United States, Britain and Canada unveiled coordinated sanctions on Myanmar officials Monday, including those involved in Suu Kyi’s trial.

Washington sanctioned Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Tin Oo, all of whom it said were closely involved in the “politically motivated” prosecution of Suu Kyi.

“We are coordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada… to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Citing “unspeakable violence against civilians,” the undermining of regional stability and “rampant” corruption, President Joe Biden said he was working with allies to “hold accountable” those responsible.

“Over 14 million people are in humanitarian need, the economy is in crisis, democratic gains have been reversed, and conflict is spreading across the country,” a joint statement from the EU, US, South Korea and others read.

“The military regime bears responsibility for this crisis… We reiterate our call on the military regime to immediately end the state of emergency, allow unhindered humanitarian access, release all arbitrarily detained persons, including foreigners, and swiftly return the country to the democratic process.”

Another trial for Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years in prison for illegally importing and owning walkie talkies, incitement against the military and breaking Covid-19 rules.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Nobel laureate faces a further trial on charges of influencing the country’s election commission during the 2020 polls that saw her National League for Democracy (NLD) party defeat a military-aligned rival.

The case is expected to wrap up within six months. Former president and NLD stalwart Win Myint faces the same charge.

Yesterday, ousted Myanmar lawmakers from a shadow “National Unity Government” addressed the media in Paris.

Human rights spokesman Aung Myo Min urged the international community to implement an arms embargo and tighten economic sanctions to cut off all trade with the regime.

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer called for a “humanitarian pause” in violence to allow for the delivery of aid, warning that hundreds of thousands had been displaced by conflict.

Following Washington’s lead, Britain imposed sanctions against Thida Oo, Tin Oo and chair of the election commission Thein Soe.

“The Burmese military are using ever more brutal and desperate tactics to try to cling on to power,” said Anna Roberts, head of activist group Burma Campaign UK, welcoming the fresh sanctions.

“The British government is doing exactly the right thing… however, they need to speed up the pace of new sanctions. It is vital to maximise pressure now while the military are more vulnerable.”

With reporting from © AFP 2022.