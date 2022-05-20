#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Dozens of people injured after tornado smashes into German city

Paderborn police said at least 30 people had been hurt.

By Céimin Burke Friday 20 May 2022, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago 8,012 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5769878
Cars were damaged by a tornado in Paderborn, Germany.
Image: Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP
Cars were damaged by a tornado in Paderborn, Germany.
Cars were damaged by a tornado in Paderborn, Germany.
Image: Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP

A TORNADO HAS swept through the western German city of Paderborn, injuring at least 30 people as it blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles.

Meteorologists had warned that heavy rainfall and hail were expected in western and central Germany today, with storms producing gusts up to 130 kilometres per hour.

Storms yesterday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled on to railway tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

“30 to 40 injured, at least 10 of them seriously,” Paderborn police said after the tornado.

They urged people to remain in their houses so as not to hamper rescue efforts or endanger themselves.

Heavy storm damage was also reported in the nearby town of Lippstadt. A church steeple in the town was toppled and the German news agency dpa reported that more than 100 people were temporarily trapped in a local open air pool after fallen trees blocked the exit.

The regional fire service said all available rescuers were being deployed to the area.

Police said two French citizens died after their motorised paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind shortly after taking off yesterday from an airfield in Ballenstedt, 175 kilometres south west of Berlin.

Police in Saxony-Anhalt state said the pair, both 59, were urged to land because of a forecast for an abrupt change in the weather.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

embedded267003206 Debris lies in front of the Catholic Church of St Clemens, whose spire was destroyed, in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt. Source: Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP

Shortly after the warning, “they appear to have been hit by a gust of wind that caused the paraglider to collapse, and the air vehicle crashed on to a field from a height of about 40 metres”, police said.

Schools in the western city of Cologne closed before midday to give students time to make it home safely before the storms hit.

Further south in Ahrweiler county, all schools were closed today. More than 130 people were killed in the region last summer after it was hit by a flash flood in July.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie