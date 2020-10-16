DPD Ireland to create 700 new jobs across the country

DELIVERY COMPANY DPD Ireland is to create 700 new permanent jobs within its distribution network in Ireland.

The jobs, 150 of which will be based in Athlone and 550 of which will be based around the country, will be created between now and the end of the year.

DPD Ireland’s chief executive Des Travers told reporters this afternoon that the announcement follows a strong year for the company despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announcing the new jobs, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the delivery sector was one part of the economy that would grow as the country recovers from the crisis.

“The news that 700 permanent jobs are going to be created all over the country between now and the end of the year is a real boost to the economy and a real vote of confidence in the future,” Varadkar said.

“And I think it gives people a lot of hope that we can bounce back from this and we can make a full economic recovery in time.”