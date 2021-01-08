DPD to 'pause' parcel deliveries from UK to Republic of Ireland until next week due to Brexit

PARCEL DELIVERY COMPANY DPD UK has said that it will be pausing all its road delivery services from the UK to Europe, including Ireland, as it deals with the customs changes caused by Brexit.

These services will be paused until at least Wednesday 13 January, the company said this morning.

In a statement, DPD said that it’s been a challenging few days for its teams as the UK leaving the Single Market and Customs Union has required “significant changes” to the way it takes parcels cross-border.

It said: “It has now become evident that we have an increased burden with the new, more complex processes, and additional customs data we require from you for your parcels destined to Europe. This has placed extra pressure on our turnaround and transit times.

“We are seeing up to 20% of parcels having incorrect or incomplete data attached, these will have to be returned to you so that the required data can be provided.

“In addition to this we are seeing delays and congestion at UK ports and more rigid requirements for channel crossings.”

DPD UK said the pausing of services until 13 January will give it a chance to “validate the data we have in our system, reduce the delay and give you the opportunity to give us the correct data we need in order that we can export, from next week, successfully”.

It said an update will be provided on Tuesday 12 January.

It added that in future parcels sent to DPD UK with incorrect or incomplete data will result in the parcel being returned to the sender.

“We are very keen to avoid this and ask that you give this matter immediate attention,” the company added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

After 47 years as an EU member state, the UK left the bloc at 11pm on New Year’s Eve, becoming a third country for trade purposes and customs declarations.

New documentation and red tape is now required between EU member states and Britain, which is anticipated to cause massive delays at ports in the coming weeks.

Revenue this week urged all freight operators and drivers looking to travel to the UK or from the UK to ensure they had their PBNs ready ahead of check-in for the sailing.

A Pre-Boarding Notification (PBN) is needed before a lorry can get onto a ferry to cross the Irish Sea, as the UK is now considered a third country for trade purposes.