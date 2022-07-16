DPP recommends 'no prosecution' in latest investigation into murder of Deirdre Jacob

THE DIRECTOR OF Public Prosecutions has returned with a direction of “no prosecution” in the latest garda investigation into the disappearance and murder of Deirdre Jacob.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on 28 July 1998 near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She is one of at least six women who vanished in the east of the country in the 1990s.

However, Gardaí upgraded her disappearance to a murder investigation in 2018 and sources confirmed that members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation travelled to the UK to interview a suspect.

Her remains have never been found, despite a forensic garda search as recently as last October.

In a statement to The Journal, gardaí say the investigation into the murder of Deirdre Jacob remains active.

The spokesperson said the “family of Ms Jacob have been informed and are being continuously liaised with”.

The garda spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information on the murder of Deirdre Jacob to contact the investigation team in Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”