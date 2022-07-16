Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Saturday 16 July 2022
Advertisement

DPP recommends 'no prosecution' in latest investigation into murder of Deirdre Jacob

Gardaí upgraded her disappearance to a murder investigation in 2018.

By Patrick Coleman Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 1:16 PM
4 hours ago 11,802 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5818824
Murder victim Deirdre Jacob was last seen 28 July 1998.
Murder victim Deirdre Jacob was last seen 28 July 1998.
Murder victim Deirdre Jacob was last seen 28 July 1998.

THE DIRECTOR OF Public Prosecutions has returned with a direction of “no prosecution” in the latest garda investigation into the disappearance and murder of Deirdre Jacob.

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on 28 July 1998 near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

She is one of at least six women who vanished in the east of the country in the 1990s.

However, Gardaí upgraded her disappearance to a murder investigation in 2018 and sources confirmed that members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation travelled to the UK to interview a suspect.

Her remains have never been found, despite a forensic garda search as recently as last October.

In a statement to The Journal, gardaí say the investigation into the murder of Deirdre Jacob remains active.

The spokesperson said the “family of Ms Jacob have been informed and are being continuously liaised with”.

The garda spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information on the murder of Deirdre Jacob to contact the investigation team in Kildare Garda Station on 045 521222 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Patrick Coleman

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie