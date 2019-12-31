Senior gynaecologist at the Coombe appointed clinical lead of HSE abortion services

A SENIOR GYNAECOLOGIST at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin has been appointed as the new clinical lead for termination of pregnancy services in the HSE.

Dr Aoife Mullally previously worked as Lead Consultant for the labour ward in the Coombe, Women and Infants University Hospital, and has been a leading advocate for

improvement in maternity services and woman-centered healthcare.

The Department of Health has confirmed that from 6 January she will take up the senior managerial role within the HSE.

Health Minister Simon Harris welcomed the appointment as the next step in providing termination of pregnancy services to women.

“When we introduced termination of pregnancy services last year, we acknowledged this was a service that would take time to embed and evolve. Dr Mullaly’s appointment is a significant step in this regard,” he said.

“As I have said previously, it is a priority for Government that termination of pregnancy services are provided as a normal part of the Irish health care system, in an accessible and safe environment.”

Tomorrow, 1 January, marks a year since termination services became available in Ireland under the Health Act 2018.

“When we started this service, we had fewer than 170 GPs but this has doubled to over 340. All our maternity hospitals are providing termination of pregnancy care. Ten are providing the full range of services,” Harris said.

“Throughout 2020, we want to expand the service further and I will work with Dr Mullally, the HSE and the HSE Board to ensure we continue to evolve this vital service in our health service.”