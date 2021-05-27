Dr Christian Jessen ordered to pay £125,000 to Arlene Foster for defamatory tweet

TV PRESENTER DR Christian Jessen has been ordered by a judge at the High Court in Belfast to pay damages of £125,000 to Arlene Foster for posting an “outrageous” defamatory tweet.

First Minister of Northern Ireland and outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster had sued celebrity medic Dr Jessen for defamation over a tweet he posted making an unfounded claim.

Delivering his judgment at the High Court in Belfast, Mr Justice McAlinden said the tweet was “grossly defamatory”.

It is an outrageous libel concerning an individual of considerable standing, attacking her integrity at the most fundamental level.

“It affected core aspects of her life… it called into question her fitness and suitability to occupy the office of First Minister at a time when delicate negotiations were continuing on the re-establishment of the Northern Ireland Executive.

“In short, I consider that it was an outrageously bad libel.”

Dr Christian Jessen. Source: PA

The judge referred to evidence given by Arlene Foster suggesting the timing of the tweet may have been deliberately chosen to undermine negotiations concerning the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive.

He said: “I do not ascribe to the defendant the knowledge of, or interest in Northern Ireland politics which would be a prerequisite to giving any detailed consideration to the possibility that the timing of this tweet was intended to influence the outcome of the negotiations.

“However, in respect of the anonymous tweets which preceded the defendant’s much more prominent statement, such a motivation cannot be dismissed out of hand.”

Mr Justice McAliden continued: “Further aggravating features include the tardy response to the letter of claim, the woefully inadequate and deliberately misleading response, the failure to respond to any subsequent respondence, the failure to publish any form of apology or retraction and his failure to make any offer of compensation, which has resulted in the plaintiff being required to give evidence.”

More to follow…