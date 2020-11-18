DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic, after 55 people killed in past five months

Doctor Mathieu Isaac and Doctor Kavugho Devote walk through an Ebola treatment centre

Doctor Mathieu Isaac and Doctor Kavugho Devote walk through an Ebola treatment centre

THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC of Congo has declared the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province” in the vast country’s northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.

As during the previous epidemic in the east of the country, the wide use of vaccinations helped curb the disease, the WHO said.

That outbreak, which began in August 2018, was the country’s deadliest ever with 2,277 deaths.

The latest epidemic of the haemorrhagic fever occurred as the previous outbreak was not officially over and the country had taken measures since late March to combat the coronavirus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“There remains a high risk of a resurgence,” the minister said.

© AFP 2020