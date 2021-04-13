Dr Ronan Glynn: Ireland at 'considerable risk' of fourth wave if restrictions are eased too quickly

DEPUTY CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Ronan Glynn will today tell an Oireachtas committee that there is a “considerable risk” of Ireland experiencing a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections if restrictions are eased too quickly.

Due to the low vaccination rates and high levels of infection, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will continue to recommend to Government a “cautious approach” and the “gradual and phased” easing of measures.

“While significant progress is being made in controlling the disease and in rolling out vaccines, we still have a high level of infection, we are dealing with a much more transmissible virus than last year, and the absolute number of people fully protected through vaccination remains low,” Dr Glynn will say in his opening statement to the Joint Health Committee.

He will say that a further wave of infection can be substantially mitigated if levels of social contact across the population remain largely unchanged over the next 6 weeks.

“The priority must, for the coming weeks, remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.”

NPHET and the Government are due to consider the further easing of restrictions again at the beginning of May.

‘Reasons to be hopeful’

Glynn will also say he is aware of the “understandable levels of fatigue” among the public but “we have more reasons to be hopeful now than at any other time in the pandemic”.

He will say that good progress is being made on the trajectory of the pandemic with the average number of close contacts holding “remarkably low and steady over” the last month,

“This is proving critical to preventing the spread of the virus. Hospital and ICU numbers are also moving in the right direction,” Glynn will say.

Despite the low number of people fully vaccinated - 8.1% of Ireland’s adults – the positive impact is already being felt according to Glynn, with the percentage of Covid-19 cases in healthcare workers down from 10% of all cases notified at the start of December to less than 2% of cases in the latest 14-day report.

As of 10 April 2021, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. A total of 745,363 people have received their first dose and 313,031 people have received their second dose.

As the vaccine programme rolls on, Glynn says health officials are continually strengthening key elements of the response, crediting the HSE with developing capacity and capability across its testing and contact tracing service and a range of further enhancements, including the introduction of walk-in testing centres.

Walk-in test centres are set up in communities with comparatively high rates of Covid-19. Anyone within a 5km radius of the test centre can avail of a test if they have not previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 tests carried out at two Dublin walk-in test centres that first opened on Saturday is just under 6%.

The walk-in test centre at Mulhuddart has had a 5.97% positivity rate, while the test centre at Finglas has had a 5.84% positivity rate. This is high compared to the national rate of 2.7% in the last seven days.

On mandatory hotel quarantine, Glynn will say that it is important that the country doesn’t risk the progress being made, “by exposing ourselves to variants that may have serious consequences for our vaccination programme”.

Advice on exempting vaccinated passengers from hotel quarantine is expected from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Pressure is expected to be put on the body to deliver its report sooner rather than later, given the expectation that more cases are likely to come before the courts.