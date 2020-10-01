#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 October 2020
Dr Tony Holohan to return to his role as chief medical officer next week

Dr Holohan had stepped away from the role in July to spend time with his family and help care for his wife.

By Sean Murray Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 12:10 PM
IRELAND’S CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan will return to work next week and is expected to resume his duties from Monday, sources say.

Dr Holohan had stepped away from his role at the beginning of July to spend time with his family and help provide care for his wife, who was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2012.

It is understood she is still receiving care.

As the country was hit with its first wave of Covid-19, the chief medical officer became a well-known figure helping to lead Ireland’s response as he fronted the daily briefings held at the Department of Health. 

Along with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Dr Holohan made a number of recommendations to government over the first few months of the pandemic including the strict lockdown measures that were introduced in late March.  

The reins were handed to acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn in early July but Dr Holohan is expected to resume his post from Monday. 

NPHET is also meeting today to consider the latest updates on Covid-19 and its spread across the country. 

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

