Tony Holohan: 'We know that visitors did not bring the virus into nursing homes'

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Dr Tony Holohan has stressed that “visitors did not bring the virus into nursing homes”, in response to questions on whether they should have acted sooner to protect long-term residential care settings.

“There will be visitors who visited nursing homes who may feel responsible for what happened, and that isn’t true,” he said.

When asked whether the virus was brought in to nursing homes through staff, Holohan said that the virus doesn’t move, but people do move.

“And they do, and that’s precisely why when we looked at this issue, [we advised] people who did move between nursing homes to stay in one setting, and those measures have worked, we’ve seen a fall in the number of cases in those settings.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme, Holohan said that “we’re doing well” to suppress the virus, and said that there would have been many thousands of cases a day if nothing had been done.

Holohan said that although they had seen “extra movement” in the past couple of days, by and large people were still adhering to the rules.

When asked about whether it was too harsh to advise those who are cocooning to not engage in conversation with people while out for daily exercise, Holohan said “it’s difficult for people”.

He said that the restrictions were in place so that people over 70 “don’t put themselves at risk”, that advice would change as time goes on and people should still protect themselves “by not engaging with people, by washing their hands.”

“The comparisons being drawn are not fair comparisons,” Holohan said of comparisons between Ireland and New Zealand , two island nations with a similar population. “They’re not valid,” he said.

When asked who we can compare ourselves to, Holohan said countries in western Europe.

We think we have done as well if not better… Many countries haven’t had the success we have at suppressing the virus.

But, he added: “I don’t see any realistic prospect of pubs opening in June, no.”

The issue of further measures at airports and ports will be discussed at a NPHET meeting being held today at 11am.

When Sean O’Rourke asked him how the pressure of implementing measures has affected him, Holohan said: “I have a good team of people. It’s not just me, I’m just representing other people’s work… [but] it gets between me and my sleep sometimes.”

There have been a total number of 22,385 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, and sadly, there have been 1,403 deaths.

Of the total number of cases analysed as of Tuesday, 13% of cases have been hospitalised (2,891), and 376 cases have been admitted to ICU.

It was revealed yesterday that the reproduction number of the virus is between 0.5-0.6, meaning that for every two people who get Covid-19, one person won’t pass it on at all, and the other will pass it on to just one other person.