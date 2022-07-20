Tributes paid to academic and policing expert Vicky Conway

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Vicky Conway, a policing expert and associate professor at the school of law in DCU.

Her death, which occurred yesterday, was announced today and led to an outpouring of sadness and tributes from across the policing, law and academic arenas.

Vicky was an activist as well as an expert in policing, and had played a role in the Repeal campaign in 2018. She joined DCU in 2015 and became an associate professor in 2017.

She had recently announced that she was to take part in a conference in September that would bring together experts to discuss police custody in Ireland for the first time.

She served twice as a member of the Policing Authority, and served on the Commission on the Future of Policing.

Her colleagues at DCU said: “She was a wonderful person, wise and kind, and we will miss her.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said that An Garda Síochána was saddened to learn of the death of Dr Vicky Conway. “Dr Conway made a significant contribution to policing here and in the UK through her academic research, publications and lectures, as well as her membership of both the Policing Authority and the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland,” he said.

Vicky’s passion for human rights-focused policing was evident in all her engagements with myself and my Garda colleagues. She was a strong and dedicated advocate for vulnerable members of society and minority communities.

He added that An Garda Síochána sends its condolences to Vicky’s family and friends.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said on Twitter:

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Dr Vicky Conway. Vicky made an important contribution to Irish society through her work with the Commission on the Future of Policing, the Policing Authority and DCU. Her voice was always one of conviction and challenge. RIP.

Vicky co-hosted a podcast, Policed in Ireland, on the Tortoise Shack podcast network. Her colleagues there posted a tribute to her, saying they were “devastated, heartbroken and shocked” to hear of her death.