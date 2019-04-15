This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Council criticised for cancelling drag storytelling event in public library

The council had asked the group to put on the event as part of Pride festival celebrations.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 11:50 AM
36 minutes ago 3,451 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592228
The group said the response to these events in the past has "always been entirely positive".
Image: Glitter Hole
The group said the response to these events in the past has
The group said the response to these events in the past has "always been entirely positive".
Image: Glitter Hole

DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council has been criticised for cancelling a drag storytelling event at its public library.

The family event was being organised by drag collective Glitter Hole, which has run Drag Story Time events for children three times previously at various locations, including at the International Literary Festival Dublin last summer.

The group said the response to these events has “always been entirely positive”.

In a statement today Glitter Hole said it was contacted by the council last month and asked to put on one of its drag storytelling performances on 26 June for this year’s Pride festival. It was due to take place at Deansgrange Library.

It said over the past weekend it had been “inundated with extremely violent homophobia from a frighteningly large group of bigots who believe that a few drag queens reading books to children amounts to child abuse”.

The library decided that the event was a safety risk, which we accepted given the scale and gravity of the vitriol that was being spewed on twitter. However, the statement issued by DLR last night cites ‘age appropriateness’ as their reason for cancellation.

The council’s statement said: “This event was programmed as an age appropriate, family-friendly story time session. However, following a review in terms of age appropriateness, this event will not now go ahead at this time, and may be rescheduled as part of a future Book Festival lineup.”

Glitter Hole said the implication of the statement was that the content of its drag shows for adults had deemed its performers inappropriate children’s storytellers.

“There is no mention in this statement of the safety concerns for the performers or audience of the event due to the ongoing abuse we’re receiving online,” the group’s statement said.

“The irony is that we were booked for Pride and yet DLR have responded to the hate speech we have received by deciding we are not age appropriate performers.”

In its statement last night, the council said careful planning and consideration go into all of its libraries’ programmes and services and that they promote social inclusion and diversity.

“All events in DLR Libraries for children and young people are undertaken in compliance with DLR’s Child Safeguarding policy and those running such events are required to be Garda vetted,” it continued.

“DLR libraries are safe, inclusive and welcoming places for all and offer a diverse cultural programme, responding to the community needs and in support of the ongoing community and cultural development of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”

TheJournal.ie has sought further comment from the council on the wording of its initial statement. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie