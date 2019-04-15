Council criticised for cancelling drag storytelling event in public library

The group said the response to these events in the past has "always been entirely positive".

DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council has been criticised for cancelling a drag storytelling event at its public library.

The family event was being organised by drag collective Glitter Hole, which has run Drag Story Time events for children three times previously at various locations, including at the International Literary Festival Dublin last summer.

In a statement today Glitter Hole said it was contacted by the council last month and asked to put on one of its drag storytelling performances on 26 June for this year’s Pride festival. It was due to take place at Deansgrange Library.

It said over the past weekend it had been “inundated with extremely violent homophobia from a frighteningly large group of bigots who believe that a few drag queens reading books to children amounts to child abuse”.

The library decided that the event was a safety risk, which we accepted given the scale and gravity of the vitriol that was being spewed on twitter. However, the statement issued by DLR last night cites ‘age appropriateness’ as their reason for cancellation.

The council’s statement said: “This event was programmed as an age appropriate, family-friendly story time session. However, following a review in terms of age appropriateness, this event will not now go ahead at this time, and may be rescheduled as part of a future Book Festival lineup.”

Glitter Hole said the implication of the statement was that the content of its drag shows for adults had deemed its performers inappropriate children’s storytellers.

“There is no mention in this statement of the safety concerns for the performers or audience of the event due to the ongoing abuse we’re receiving online,” the group’s statement said.

“The irony is that we were booked for Pride and yet DLR have responded to the hate speech we have received by deciding we are not age appropriate performers.”

In its statement last night, the council said careful planning and consideration go into all of its libraries’ programmes and services and that they promote social inclusion and diversity.

“All events in DLR Libraries for children and young people are undertaken in compliance with DLR’s Child Safeguarding policy and those running such events are required to be Garda vetted,” it continued.

“DLR libraries are safe, inclusive and welcoming places for all and offer a diverse cultural programme, responding to the community needs and in support of the ongoing community and cultural development of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.”

TheJournal.ie has sought further comment from the council on the wording of its initial statement.