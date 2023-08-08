Man dragged out of his car and hit on the head during night of disorder in Derry

THE PSNI ARE investigating after a driver was dragged from his vehicle in Derry at around 10.30pm last night, hit on the head and had his car set on fire.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road in Derry had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre nearby.

At around the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver’s van was attacked by two masked men in a nearby estate earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged.

Throughout yesterday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

Police are investigating each of these incidents, and appeal to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.

Speaking after the disorder in Galliagh overnight, Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said:

“What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying.

“We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van.”

“Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up. This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

“Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.

“We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.

“We will continue to work with community representatives, and monitor the situation over the coming days. We appeal for calm and urge those with influence to use that to ensure there is no repeat of any disorder.”