Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Italian PM Draghi wins confidence vote but his unity government remains in peril

Coalition turmoil prompted Draghi last week to offer his resignation.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,722 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5822351
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Image: AP/PA Images
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
Image: AP/PA Images

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate, but boycotts by three of his key coalition allies in the voting seem likely to have doomed the government’s prospects of survival.

The vote this evening went 95-38 in the favour of Draghi’s government, but it was a hollow victory.

“In these days of folly, Parliament decides to go against Italy,” tweeted Enrico Letta, a former premier who leads the Democratic Party, the only large party in the coalition to back Draghi in the confidence vote.

“Italians will show themselves at the ballot box to be wiser than their representatives.”

The rapid unravelling of Draghi’s 17-month-old coalition in the last hours could prompt President Sergio Mattarella to dissolve Parliament, opening the path to holding an early election, possibly as soon as late September.

Italian media reported that Draghi was now expected to offer his resignation to Mattarella tomorrow.

Just before the vote, representatives of the populist 5-Star Movement, the conservative forces of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia party and right-wing senators of Matteo Salvini’s League party announced they would skip the roll call.

Coalition turmoil prompted Draghi last week to offer his resignation, but Italy’s president rejected the bid and asked the premier to test his government’s support in Parliament.

That test of his national unity government’s staying power failed dramatically tonight.

The coalition partners’ walkouts came despite an unprecedented outpouring of sentiment by citizens in the last days appealing for Draghi to keep on governing, amid soaring inflation, high energy costs and a surge in pandemic infections.

After hours of debate on his fate, Draghi asked the Senate to vote on a confidence measure calling on him to keep on governing.

Last week, Draghi had offered to step down after losing support from a major coalition partner, the populist 5-Star Movement. But Mattarella rebuffed the offer, asking him to go back to Parliament to gauge his support.

Appearing shortly before the vote in Parliament’s upper house, Draghi cited an “unprecedented” outpouring of public pleas for him to continue governing.

Draghi told the senators after hours of debate, including squabbles among coalition partners, that “at this point, I could declare my resignation and leave the hall.”

But because the “mobilisation that I have seen by citizens” and various associations is “without precedent,” Draghi said he instead was submitting to a vote reconfirming the loyalty of the coalition’s parties.

Draghi had said repeatedly he saw no other governing alternative than the unusually broad coalition he led.

Additional reporting by AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie