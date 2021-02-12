#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 12 February 2021
Advertisement

Mario Draghi says he has enough support to form Italy’s new government

Draghi has also submitted the names of his Cabinet members to President Sergio Mattarella, who has the job of naming them.

By Press Association Friday 12 Feb 2021, 8:06 PM
27 minutes ago 945 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5353254
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FORMER EUROPEAN CENTRAL Bank chief Mario Draghi has told Italy’s president that he has secured enough political support to form a new government.

The formation of a broad-based government of national unity was widely expected after most political parties across the spectrum signalled their support for Draghi.

Italy is at a critical juncture as it battles the health and economic consequences of the pandemic, which struck Italy first outside of Asia almost exactly one year ago.

Draghi has also submitted the names of his Cabinet members to President Sergio Mattarella, who has the job of naming them.

The new government will be sworn in on Saturday, followed by votes of confidence in both houses of Parliament, expected early next week.

Draghi, who is credited with having saved the euro, will have the job of spending more than 200 billion euros in European Union recovery funds to relaunch Italy’s economy, badly damaged by a seven-week near-total lockdown last spring and rolling restrictions starting in the autumn.

Some of the pain has been eased by activating existing social welfare programmes along with bans on firings and evictions, but some of those are set to expire and experts have long called for an overhaul of Italy’s short-term lay-off programme.

Draghi (73) replaces Giuseppe Conte, who resigned after a small party pulled support over the handling of the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Draghi was contacted after Conte failed to cobble together enough support for a third coalition government.

Known for his reserved manner, Draghi has kept out of sight during the political consultations and meetings with prospective Cabinet members.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie